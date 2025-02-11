Naturgy’s green gas injection capacity grows 30% in 2024 thanks to eight operating biomethane plants

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Nedgia, Naturgy’s gas distributor, has increased the green gas injection capacity in its network by more than 30% over the last year. Currently, eight biomethane plants are connected and in operation, with a combined capacity of 226 GWh of green gas, which contributes to avoiding the emission of 40,500 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, as reported yesterday by Naturgy in a press release.

In the short and medium term, Nedgia will add another 53 plants to those already in operation that have already signed an agreement, which will allow it to add another 3,365 GWh in total, a figure that will multiply the current figure by almost 15 and is equivalent to the consumption of more than 670,000 homes.