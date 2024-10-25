Top Stories

Overnight stays in hotels in Spain grow 2.8% in September compared to same month in 2023, passing 39-million mark

25th October 2024

Link Securities | According to the Hotel Tourism Situation Report (EOH/IPH/IRSH), released yesterday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), overnight stays in hotel establishments in Spain increased by 2.8% in September compared to the same month in 2023, exceeding 39 million. In September, overnight stays by travellers resident in Spain fell by 0.7%, while those by non-residents grew by 4.4%.

In the 9M2024 period, overnight stays increased by 5.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Those of travellers resident in Spain fell by 0.3%, while those of non-residents grew by 8.2%. Travellers from the United Kingdom and Germany accounted for 26.7% and 18.6%, respectively, of the total number of overnight stays by non-residents in September. Overnight stays by travellers from France, the Netherlands and the USA (the following source markets) accounted for 7.5%, 4.9% and 4.3% of the total, respectively. In September, 66.9% of the hotel beds available were filled, an annual increase of 1.3%. The occupancy rate by bedplaces at weekends rose by 2.4% to 71.4%. The Hotel Price Index rose by 7.0% in Spain in the month of September in the interannual rate.

The average hotel turnover per occupied room (ADR) was €125.2 in September, an increase of 7.4% in the interannual rate. The average daily revenue per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned by the occupancy of these establishments, reached €96.8 with an increase of 9.3% in the interannual rate. By category, the ADR was €281.7 for five-star hotels, €129.7 for four-star hotels and €101.2 for three-star hotels. The RevPAR for these same categories was €218.6, €110.1 and €79.4, respectively.

