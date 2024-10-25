Inditex launches second-hand clothing platform in US, first market outside Europe for this initiative

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish fashion company launches Zara ‘Pre Owned’, the brand’s second-hand, garment repair and donation platform, in the United States, the first market outside Europe where it is launching this initiative, company sources told Europa Press.

Thus, it joins the 16 European markets where it already offers repair, donation and sale between individuals: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom.