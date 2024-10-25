Top Stories

Inditex launches second-hand clothing platform in US, first market outside Europe for this initiative

TOPICS:
Inditex new

Posted By: The Corner 25th October 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish fashion company launches Zara ‘Pre Owned’, the brand’s second-hand, garment repair and donation platform, in the United States, the first market outside Europe where it is launching this initiative, company sources told Europa Press.

Thus, it joins the 16 European markets where it already offers repair, donation and sale between individuals: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.