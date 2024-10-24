BBVA: 580,000 customers in Italy in retail segment after entering market in 2021, closing in on 600,000 target by end 2024

Link Securities | The Spanish bank has already attracted 580,000 customers in Italy in the three years it has been operating in the country’s retail segment, on its way to achieving the target of 600,000 customers it had set itself for the whole of 2024, Expansión newspaper reported yesterday. The bank arrived in Italy in 2021 with a digital model and a five-year growth plan that set a target of 100,000 customers per year, so that by the end of 2026 it expected to have reached 500,000. This target has been exceeded, however, two years ahead of schedule.

After incorporating mortgage loans this summer, BBVA now offers all traditional retail banking products in Italy, including current accounts, debit cards, immediate loans, advances and payment instalments. In addition, BBVA’s offer also includes savings and investment products, such as an interest-bearing deposit or access to 300 investment funds.

In other news, the newspaper Expansión reports in today’s edition that the European Commission (EC) has initiated the procedure to authorise BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell. The EC is analysing whether there are potential foreign subsidies in the operation. BBVA expects the file to be approved without any opposition.