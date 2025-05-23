President Sánchez’s brother goes on trial, and his hirer shows he’s capable of anything, gaining parliamentary immunity in less than 24 hours

David Sánchez, the Prime Minister’s brother, will go to trial for influence peddling and prevarication. The judge who investigated the case concluded that after Pedro Sánchez mentioned his brother was a musician, the PSOE leader in Extremadura, Miguel Angel Gallardo, created an ad hoc job for him as coordinator of the two music conservatories in Badajoz, whose provincial council Gallardo presided over.

David Sánchez’s position was put out to tender, but apparently, before the vacancy was announced, emails were circulating among officials with the title “hermanísimo” (very little brother), alluding to the fact that the position seemed pre-assigned. This was also denounced by some candidates.

Later, Pedro Sánchez’s musician brother had to explain that, even though he was being paid by a Spanish public administration, he did not pay taxes in Spain because he was living in Portugal, and that he didn’t have an office in Badajoz because he teleworked.

As if this accumulation of absurdities wasn’t enough, a close friend of David Sánchez, who was working in Moncloa with his brother Pedro, was also hired by the Badajoz Provincial Council. Thus, the investigating judge considers that there is sufficient evidence of the crimes for which she accuses David Sánchez and Miguel Ángel Gallardo, who, contradicting everything previously stated, rushed to register as a deputy in the Extremadura Parliament 20 hours before the judge opened the oral trial proceedings. This may force the entire case to be transferred to the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura.

The bizarre aspect of the case is that to achieve this, four PSOE officials, subordinates of Gallardo at some point, had to resign from their positions, making it clear that in the PSOE of Extremadura, Gallardo’s will prevails. Even if it results, as in this case, in something absolutely ridiculous.