Renfe to start operating Leo Express in Slovakia from December 10

Posted By: The Corner 2nd November 2023

Leo Express, the Czech railway operator in which Renfe holds a 50% stake, will start operating in Slovakia on 10 December with 21 Alstom trains on a 95-kilometre line along the Danube River linking the capital, Bratislava, and Komárno, on the Hungarian border. Ticket prices will start at €5.25.
Slovakia will thus become the third country in which the Spanish public company operates, after Saudi Arabia and France.

Leo express will take over from ZSSK, the Slovakian public operator, and ÖBB, its Austrian counterpart, which has operated the line until now.

