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Prosegur acquires VN GLOBAL BPO’s subsidiaries in Argentina and Paraguay from Prosegur Cash

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prosegur nueva

Posted By: The Corner 1st April 2026

Link Securities | The company informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) yesterday that it and another group company have formalised the purchase and acquisition of 100% of the shares in VN GLOBAL BPO, S.A. (Argentina) and VN GLOBAL PARAGUAY, S.A., from Prosegur Cash and another company within its group, as a means of acquiring the process outsourcing and value-added services (AVOS) business for financial institutions and insurers in Argentina and Paraguay.

Both transactions form part of a single economic and legal transaction and have been contractually structured as interdependent. The transaction forms part of the growth process of the process outsourcing and value-added services (AVOS) business initiated in 2021 with the purchase from CASH of certain areas of that business in Spain, as well as the associated technology, which was disclosed to the market in 2021.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.