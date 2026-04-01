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Airtificial set to receive €9.7 million following new deal to sell defence engineering contracts, after posting losses of €25 million in 2025

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Airtificial

Posted By: The Corner 1st April 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The engineering company has formalised a new deal for the sale of engineering contracts from its Aerospace & Defence division, a transaction that will generate revenue of €9.7 million between April and May this year. According to information submitted to the National Securities Market Court (CNMV), this milestone enables the company to progress with the process initiated at the end of H1 2025, the total value of which amounts to €18.5 million.

The transaction, structured through partial closings to comply with the sector’s specific regulatory, technical and safety requirements, had already reached a 75% completion rate by the end of Q1 2026. This progress enables the company to continue optimising its operational structure, focusing on core activities with higher added value and strengthening its position in the aerospace and defence sector.

Airtificial’s financial statements, presented at the end of last week, show an attributable loss of €25 million in 2025, compared with a profit of €0.664 million in 2024, against a backdrop marked by the geopolitical situation and tariffs

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.