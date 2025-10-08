Repsol, Pioneer in Producing 100% Renewable Gasoline on Industrial Scale

Repsol has achieved a technological milestone by producing 100% renewable gasoline at an industrial scale for the first time at its industrial complex in Tarragona. The product, named Nexa 95 100% Renewable Origin Gasoline—Repsol’s highest quality 95-octane product—is already being commercialized in the regions of Madrid and Catalonia and will be available at 30 service stations before the end of the year. The new fuel can be used in any gasoline vehicle without the need to modify the car or the refueling infrastructure. Its use reduces net CO2​ emissions by more than 70% compared to conventional gasoline.

This breakthrough demonstrates that renewable liquid fuels are a real option for reducing CO2​ emissions from transport. According to Repsol, this raises the need to review the ban on the internal combustion engine in 2035. The company explains that, to reach the climate targets set by Spain and Europe, it is essential to recognize the contribution of 100% renewable fuels to the decarbonization of road transport, establish long-term objectives, and offer advantageous tax treatment.