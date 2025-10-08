Sacyr submits sole bid for new motorway in Chile with estimated investment of €304 million

Banc Sabadell | Sacyr (SCYR) has reportedly submitted the only bid for the Ruta Pie de Monte, a new 20 km motorway in the Biobío region (Chile) with an estimated investment of $355 million (around €304 million), according to press reports.

Construction is expected to begin in 2030 and the motorway is expected to be operational in 2033. The concession term would be up to 45 years.

Assessment: Pending confirmation of the award (expected in March 2026) and further details, we view the addition of a new greenfield motorway concession to its portfolio positively. On the other hand, although we see more attractive opportunities in other regions (Europe and Anglo-Saxon countries), Chile is a country that Sacyr knows well (it has 20 concession assets there, including motorways, airports, hospitals and water infrastructure).