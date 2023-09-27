Santander raises dividend and announces a buyback of EUR 1,310 million

Banco Santander will pay a cash dividend on account of 2023 earnings of 8.10 euro cents per share, an increase of 39% compared to the same dividend last year, it was announced late on Tuesday. It will also launch a share buyback programme for an approximate amount of 1,310 million euros, subject to regulatory approval. Since 2021, Santander has repurchased more than 7% of its shares in circulation through share buybacks.



As a result, according to a note from the bank chaired by Ana Botín, Santander’s payout increased from 40% to 50% of attributable profit1 , in line with the new shareholder remuneration policy announced at Investor Day in February.



The interim remuneration for the 2023 results will be approximately EUR 2,620 million. The cash dividend will be paid on 2 November 2023. The interim remuneration for the 2023 results is equivalent to an annualised dividend yield of more than 9%.



The board of directors of Banco Santander also announces the appointment of Glenn Hutchins as deputy chairman and lead director following the recommendation of the board’s nomination committee.