Talgo among Richard Branson’s candidates to order 12 trains to operate Eurotunnel

Posted By: The Corner 14th January 2025

Link Securities | Virgin Group, Richard Branson’s group, is analysing models from Talgo and three other companies (Alstom, Siemens and Hitachi) to incorporate a dozen trains to start operating on the cross-Channel rail link, the Eurotunnel, Expansión newspaper reports today. The British company is leading a project that foresees an investment of €1.2 billion. The British regulator has yet to decide how much space there is for new operators.

Virgin is preparing for entry into European high-speed rail with the aim of ending Eurostar’s three-decade-long monopoly on the English Channel. Virgin’s order is expected to be awarded before the end of the first quarter of this year, although the cross-Channel entry project is not expected to arrive before 2029.

