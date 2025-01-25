Telefónica completes elimination of Huawei technology from 5G core in Spain by awarding this to Nokia

Norbolsa | Telefónica España has awarded the second phase of the replacement of the core of its 5G network to the Finnish company Nokia. With this award, and after awarding another part to Ericsson in 2021, it has completed the elimination of Huawei technology from its 5G core. This change is part of a strategy of supplier diversification, as well as the withdrawal of Chinese technology.

The core network is the central core of the mobile network, where the intelligence and the main functions reside, and it is the critical element.

This move was long awaited because at the end of 2019, Telefónica Spain had awarded its core network 5G standalone to Huawei, which caused much surprise at the time.