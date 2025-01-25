Grifols brothers linked to investigation by CNMV into accusations by bearish fund Gotham City Research

Link Securities | Judge José Luis Calama of the National Court, who is investigating the Grifols case, has asked the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to send him a document supporting Gotham’s accusations, arguing that the Catalan pharmaceutical company omitted relevant data in its accounts and provided the market with inaccurate information, as reported yesterday by the digital newspaper ElConfidencial.com. The regulator’s report, which analyses the accusations of the bear fund one by one, also names the people who could be responsible for these irregularities in the event that they are classified as serious or very serious due to a lack of diligence in their supervisory work.

According to the document to which ElConfidencial.com has had access, the regulator’s Financial and Corporate Information Department points to Raimon Grifols and Víctor Grifols, two members of the founding family who acted as executive directors during the period under investigation. It also points to Thomas Glanzmann, who took over as president in February 2023, although he left his executive functions in September last year. The report also names the members of the audit committee for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

This report from the CNMV, which was the basis for opening a case against Grifols, calls for the sanctioning process to be extended to the aforementioned directors and executives, in the event that the investigated conduct is classified as serious or very serious. The rest of the directors are exempt from liability because, according to the document, the omissions of information detected in the accounts are very technical and complex and were not only not detected by the audit committee, but also by the auditor himself. In fact, the CNMV admits that it had to make several requests to the company to reach these conclusions, and therefore considers it disproportionate to extend the liability to the rest of the directors.