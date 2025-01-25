Ferrovial warns of risks of uncertainty of Donald Trump’s government for business in US

Link Securities | The Spanish construction company, in a prospectus sent to investors in a €500-million bond issue, warns that politics in the US remains highly polarised and there is uncertainty about potential changes in federal, state and local regulation, which could increase the risks to its activity in the country, the newspaper Expansión highlights in its edition today. Likewise, Ferrovial also pointed out that diplomatic tension and social unrest could also harm them. The American country already accounts for a third of the group’s total income. The newspaper points out that Santander, BBVA, Opdenergy and CAF are also warning of uncertainty, criticising tariffs and the impact on renewable energy.