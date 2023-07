Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish telecom has teamed up with the US-based Celo Foundation, which also entails its alliance with the Celo Alliance for Prosperity, which promotes the open-source blockchain-block ecosystem, Celo, and contributes to the decentralisation of the network, it said in a press release yesterday.

Telefónica will play a key role in validating transactions, ensuring network consensus, helping stability and maintaining the security of the Celo blockchain.