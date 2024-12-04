Top Stories

Tourism in Spain up 10.8% to record levels – 83 million visitors by October

4th December 2024


Spain received 82.9 million tourists by October, which represents a 10.8% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). This data also shows that these tourists spent €110.984 billion in our country, an increase of 16.8%.

The main source countries were the United Kingdom, which sent 16.5 million tourists (a 7.1% increase), France (with nearly 11.5 million and an 11.1% increase), and Germany (with around 10.7 million, an 8.7% increase).

The regions that received the most tourists in the first ten months of the year were Catalonia (17.6 million, a 9.9% increase compared to the same period in 2023), the Balearic Islands (14.9 million, a 6.2% increase), and the Canary Islands (12.3 million, a 9.7% increase).

During the first ten months of 2024, total spending by international tourists increased by 16.8%, reaching 110.984 billion euros.

Overall, the average spending per tourist was €1,327, with an annual increase of 5.5%. Meanwhile, the average daily spending grew by 2.9%, reaching €191.

The sector expects to close 2024 with a total of 95 million tourists, an 11.7% increase compared to last year.

