US judge to investigate Gotham for defamation of Grifols in bearish report published in January 2024

Banco Sabadell: According to press reports, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has agreed to investigate Gotham City Research for defamation following the bearish report published on Grifols in January 2024. At the same time, it rejects four of the five charges brought by Grifols (illicit enrichment or interference with business relationships, among others).

The court has also explicitly rejected the defendants’ attempt to invoke New York State’s anti-slapp laws-designed to protect free speech from strategic lawsuits-as a basis for closing the case.

Rating: No impact until the outcome of the investigation is known.