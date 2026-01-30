Top Stories

Acceptance period for Neinor’s Aedas takeover bid begins, at €24 per share

TOPICS:
Neinor nuevo

Posted By: The Corner 30th January 2026

Banc Sabadell | The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) board has approved Neinor Homes’ (HOME) mandatory takeover bid for Aedas Homes (AEDAS) (‘the second takeover bid’). It considers the price to be fair. We note that Neinor is offering €24.00 per share in cash in an offer for the 20.80% of Aedas shares it does not already own. The acceptance period will run from 30 January to 27 February, inclusive.

Assessment: The news comes as no surprise, given that Neinor is raising the price originally paid to the majority shareholder, which is unusual in Spain. We recommend that Aedas shareholders accept Neinor’s takeover bid.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.