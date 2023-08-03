Acciona to introduce use of renewable biofuel generated from plant waste on Fargo-Moorhead canal works

Link Securities | Acciona (ANA) has launched an initiative in the construction of the Fargo-Moorhead anti-flood canal in the United States to introduce for the first time the use of renewable biofuel generated from hydrotreated vegetable waste oil (HVO) to power heavy machinery for civil works, according to Europa Press.

This action is part of the Spanish company’s aim to decarbonise the construction of infrastructures, applying it in this case together with Shikun & Binui USA and North American Construction Group, which form the consortium carrying out these works.

During the six months of this initiative, Acciona will use 385,000 litres of renewable biofuel in two bulldozers, which will be monitored to collect operating and maintenance data. The renewable biofuel will come from the second largest biofuel production facility in the United States, located in North Dakota.