Airbus and Voyager Space form joint venture to develop, build and operate Starlab

Link Securities| The Spanish daily, Expansión, reports on Thursday that European aerospace company Airbus (AIR) and US-based Voyager Space have announced the creation of a joint venture that will develop, build and operate Starlab, one of the projects to succeed the International Space Station. The agreement deepens the collaboration already announced last January when Voyager, which is also partnering with US-based Lockheed Martin on the project, selected Airbus as a partner to support the technical design of Starlab.