ACS and GIP complete 50/50 joint venture for promotion, construction, development and marketing of 1.7 GW of capacity in Data Centres

ACS (ACS) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a member of BlackRock, have completed the establishment of a 50/50 joint venture between ACS and the aforementioned fund, aimed at the promotion, construction, development, operation and marketing of an initial capacity of 1.7 GW in Data Centres, once the corresponding regulatory authorisations were obtained in December.

