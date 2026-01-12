Mapfre CEO confirms growth targets for turnover, channels and customers for 2026 financial year

Alphavalue/Divacons | Mapfre (MAP) Iberia CEO Elena Sanz confirmed the growth targets for turnover, channels and customers for the 2026 financial year, emphasising the importance of the new territorial structure in gaining proximity to users.

During the closing ceremony of the annual meeting, the insurer’s chairman, Antonio Huertas, highlighted the fulfilment of the strategic plan and the historic milestone achieved in 2025, when the company exceeded €13 billion in market capitalisation for the first time.

Mapfre: Reduce, Target Price €4.16/share.