Link Securities | CPB Contractors, part of the CIMIC Group (ACS), has been selected by the Queensland Government to carry out improvements to the Gateway to Bruce motorway, according to a report yesterday by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. CPB Contractors is responsible for 40% of the contract value, which amounts to AU$950 million. This is a transformative infrastructure project to improve safety, connectivity and resilience along the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway corridors.

Key features include additional lanes on the Gateway Motorway, improved connections to Bracken Ridge Road and Deagon Deviation, improvements to the Gateway Motorway curve at Bracken Ridge, replacement of the Wyampa Road overpass, phased improvements to the Gateway Motorway interchange, the Bruce Highway and Gympie arterial road, shared active transport lanes, and wildlife fencing and underpasses. CPB Contractors will deliver the project as part of the Gateway Connect joint venture, which includes BMD and Georgiou.