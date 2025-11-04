Top Stories

ACS Australian subsidiary Cimic wins AU$950 million contract to upgrade Gateway to Bruce motorway

TOPICS:
CIMIC

Posted By: The Corner 4th November 2025

Link Securities | CPB Contractors, part of the CIMIC Group (ACS), has been selected by the Queensland Government to carry out improvements to the Gateway to Bruce motorway, according to a report yesterday by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. CPB Contractors is responsible for 40% of the contract value, which amounts to AU$950 million. This is a transformative infrastructure project to improve safety, connectivity and resilience along the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway corridors.

Key features include additional lanes on the Gateway Motorway, improved connections to Bracken Ridge Road and Deagon Deviation, improvements to the Gateway Motorway curve at Bracken Ridge, replacement of the Wyampa Road overpass, phased improvements to the Gateway Motorway interchange, the Bruce Highway and Gympie arterial road, shared active transport lanes, and wildlife fencing and underpasses. CPB Contractors will deliver the project as part of the Gateway Connect joint venture, which includes BMD and Georgiou.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.