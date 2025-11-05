Top Stories

ACS joins Oracle, OpenIA and Vantage data centre project with €13 billion budget

5th November 2025

Link Securities | ACS (ACS), through its subsidiary Turner, has joined one of the largest digital infrastructure projects in the United States, according to Expansión newspaper. This is the data centre complex promoted by Oracle (ORA-US), OpenAI and Vantage in Port Washington, Wisconsin (United States), with an investment budget of $15 billion (around €13 billion) spread over several phases.

The US hyperscalers have commissioned a group of contractors to develop the projects. In addition to Turner (associated with McCarthy Building Companies), these include local construction companies Whiting-Turner, The Weitz and Michels.

