Top Stories

Aena acquires 51% of Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports for €310 million

TOPICS:
aena aeropuerto luton

Posted By: The Corner 18th December 2025

Intermoney | Aena has just announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in the holding company that wholly owns Leeds and Newcastle airports for around £270 million, or €310 million. The operator expects to complete the transaction in Q2 2026. There will be a conference call today at 9 a.m. Aena already has a presence in the United Kingdom through Luton Airport, which it consolidates globally, and which we expect to generate an estimated EBITDA for 2025 of €206 million, or 6% of the consolidated total.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.