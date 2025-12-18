Aena acquires 51% of Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports for €310 million

Intermoney | Aena has just announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in the holding company that wholly owns Leeds and Newcastle airports for around £270 million, or €310 million. The operator expects to complete the transaction in Q2 2026. There will be a conference call today at 9 a.m. Aena already has a presence in the United Kingdom through Luton Airport, which it consolidates globally, and which we expect to generate an estimated EBITDA for 2025 of €206 million, or 6% of the consolidated total.