Airbus Helicopters wins contract for 100 units, worth €4 billion, for Spanish Ministry of Defence

Bankinter | Airbus has announced four contracts for the acquisition of 100 helicopters, as part of the National Helicopter Plan announced in May, worth around €4 billion and to be delivered between 2027 and 2031. Airbus Helicopters will strengthen its capabilities in Spain, creating more than 300 highly skilled jobs. The Albacete plant will have a new military helicopter customisation centre and an international training centre for pilots.

Analysis team’s view: The news reaffirms the strong market performance of the Helicopters division. The order represents more than 10% of the order book (981 units, up 6.4% year-on-year at 9M25). The Helicopters division accounted for 11% of Group revenue (53% from defence and 47% from civil) and 14.7% of EBIT in 9M2025.

We remain cautious for now; in early December, Airbus revised its commercial aircraft delivery target downwards (to 790 aircraft from 820 previously), although it maintained the rest of its financial targets for the year. The commercial aircraft division (70% of revenue and 76% of EBIT reported in 9M) has been trying to accelerate the pace of production and deliveries since the pandemic, but has not yet recovered to the 2018 level of 800 commercial aircraft deliveries.