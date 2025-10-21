Airtificial signs three contracts with two global Tier-1 automotive companies worth €4 million

Link Securities | Airtificial (AI) has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has signed three contracts with two global Tier-1 automotive suppliers, valued at around €4 million, for the design, manufacture, commissioning and turnkey delivery of an electric steering assembly line (RCB EPS); and two electric vehicle electronic control unit (ECU) inspection lines at its Mexican plant in Querétaro.

These new contracts reinforce the positioning of the company, and its Intelligent Robots division, as a leading supplier of industrial technology in long-run series manufacturing for the automotive sector in the NAFTA market.