Airtificial to develop automation for manufacture of electric and hybrid cars in three strategic countries: Morocco, Thailand and Romania

Link Securities | Airtificial has reinforced its strategy of geographical diversification and international expansion with the signing of three new contracts for clients operating in Morocco, Thailand and Romania. These countries are strategic markets for automotive development due to their cost competitiveness, operational efficiency and production capacity.

The Intelligent Robots division will be responsible for designing, manufacturing and implementing automation technology for the electric and hybrid car manufacturing and assembly line for Tier-1 customers and global OEMs.