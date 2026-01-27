Top Stories

BBVA executes 36.26% of first tranche of buyback programme

Posted By: The Corner 27th January 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The financial institution has executed 36.26% of the first tranche of its share buyback programme, which has an initial allocation of €1.5 billion out of a total of up to €3.96 billion, which began on 22 December 2025.

Between 19 and 23 January 2026, the entity acquired 4.8 million shares at an average price of €20.46 per share, representing an investment of €98.7 million.

Since the start of the programme, BBVA has accumulated the purchase of 26.62 million of its own shares at an average price of €20.41 per share, with a total outlay of approximately €543.83 million.

BBVA: Reduce, Target Price €20.4 per share.

