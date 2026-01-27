Citi, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Scotiabank to finance purchase of Iberdrola México for €2.65 billion

Link Securities | In relation to the signing of the agreement for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Iberdrola México S.A. de C. V, Cox yesterday informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has received letters of commitment for syndicated bank financing totalling €2.65 billion from seven financial institutions: Citi, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Scotiabank. Furthermore, within the framework of the acquisition, Cox has obtained all the necessary authorisations, including authorisation from the Mexican National Energy Commission and the Mexican National Antitrust Commission for the direct or indirect acquisition by Grupo Cox ABG Group, S.A. of Iberdrola México S.A. de C.V.