Moeve partners with GreenYellow to offer industrial sector decarbonisation services

Alphavalue / Divacons | Moeve brings GreenYellow on board as a strategic partner with the aim of strengthening its offering of comprehensive energy solutions and including the decarbonisation of the industrial sector. In this way, the oil company complements its offering for industry, to which it already provides gas and electricity services, while advancing the decarbonisation of its own Energy Parks and chemical plants.

The alliance will enable the design and execution of customised projects in both industrial plants and mobility, combining technical, operational and financing capabilities.