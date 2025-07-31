Top Stories

Airtificial wins €1.8 million project to design 100% automated assembly line in China

Posted By: The Corner 31st July 2025

Link Securities | The company announced to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has strengthened its presence in Asia with the award of a new high-tech project for one of the world’s top 20 Tier 1 suppliers, the relocation of its headquarters to the Suzhou Industrial Park and the expansion of its operations centre in China. Both milestones, which form part of the activity of its Intelligent Robots division, consolidate its position as a strategic partner in automation solutions for the automotive industry at an international level. The project is worth €1.8 million for the design of a 100% automated assembly line.

The delivery time for this assembly line will be 22 weeks, reflecting Airtificial’s commitment to efficiency and industrial innovation.

