Amadeus reaches maximum number of shares provided for in Employee, Executive and Executive Director Share Buyback Programme

Link Securities | With regard to the share buyback programme for the purpose of complying with the share allocation programmes for employees, executives and the Executive Director of Amadeus (AMS) (excluding Amadeus sas and its wholly-owned subsidiary Amadeus Software Labs India Private Limited) for the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028, Amadeus announced that, with the repurchase transactions carried out, it has reached the maximum number of shares provided for in the Repurchase Programme, i.e. 1,641,000 shares, representing 0.364% of the share capital, and therefore terminates said repurchase programme.