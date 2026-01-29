Top Stories

Acciona closes first sustainable financing deal with China’s export credit agency for €206 million

Acciona Energía bonica

Posted By: The Corner

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish alternative energy company has closed a €206 million deal, marking the first sustainable financing based on purchases from suppliers (shopping line) covered by Sinosure (China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation), China’s export credit agency.

According to a statement issued by the company, the transaction was underwritten by BBVA (Buy, Target Price €6.24/share), which led the process as lead arranger and coordinator for Sinosure through its Hong Kong branch.

Acciona: Reduce, Target Price €186/share.

