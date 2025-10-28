Top Stories

Amper to design, supply, and install Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower in Saudi Arabia

Posted By: The Corner 28th October 2025

Link Securities | The company will be responsible for the design, supply, and installation of a Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower (MATC) for NERA, the leading aviation technology and solutions company in Saudi Arabia, as a local partner and systems integrator, and for Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS). The project provides a turnkey solution that ensures operational continuity at Saudi airports in the event of emergencies, disruptions, or renovations to fixed infrastructure.

The tower, which is fully autonomous and compliant with ICAO and EUROCAE standards, is mounted on a road-approved trailer with an extendable cabin and capacity for three control stations. Among the integrated systems is the ULISES V5000i, a technology developed by Amper: a modular, IP-native voice communications switching system, compliant with ED-137 standards, which acts as the core of communications between controllers and aircraft. In addition to the ULISES V5000i, the tower includes VHF/UHF radios, a recording system, ATIS/D-ATIS, a time synchronization system, ergonomic consoles, air conditioning (HVAC), an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and a generator.

