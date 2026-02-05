Top Stories

ArcelorMittal exceeds expectations in Q4 2025 with EBITDA of €1.59 billion, South African subsidiary reduces annual losses by 34%

Norbolsa | The company reports that Q4 2025 EBITDA stood at €1.59 billion, exceeding expectations of €1.51 billion. The South African subsidiary stands out, having managed to reduce its annual losses by 34% thanks to lower raw material costs and the closure of its long steel business, while the parent company resumes talks with ArcelorMittal South Africa’s second-largest shareholder, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), for a possible transaction.

ArcelorMittal is raising its dividend for 2026 to $0.6 per share (from $0.55 per share), to be distributed in four quarterly payments.

The outlook for 2026 points to a 2% improvement in apparent steel demand globally (excluding China).

