Atrys Health in negotiations with Grupo Echevarne to formalise sale of Aspy Global Services and subsidiaries

Posted By: The Corner 4th November 2025

Link Securities | Atrys Health (ATRY) announced on Monday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), in relation to information appearing in the media, that it has received an offer from Grupo Echevarne, S.L. for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Aspy Global Services, S.A.U. and its subsidiaries.

Atrys and Grupo Echevarne are currently in negotiations aimed at formalising the corresponding purchase agreement and determining the remaining terms and conditions of the transaction. The Board of Directors of Atrys will keep the market informed of any relevant decisions that may be taken in this regard, in compliance with current regulations.

