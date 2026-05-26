OpenAI joins IPO race and competes with SpaceX on scale: plans to raise $60 billion, over double figure raised by Saudi Aramco in 2019

Report by Deutsche Bank

News that OpenAI is set to file for an IPO shortly broke at the end of last week according to the Wall Street Journal, and clearly suggests that the creator of ChatGPT intends to seize the moment.

The AI leader was planning to file a confidential application with regulators as early as Friday and aims to go public as early as September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday nightt, citing people familiar with the matter.

With the expected surge in IPOs this year, including that of its fast-growing rival, Anthropic, there will be a race to capitalise on investor interest in direct exposure to companies dedicated exclusively to AI on public markets.

OpenAI was valued at $852 billion after completing its latest funding round in late March. Reports suggest it may be planning to raise $60 billion in an IPO that would value it at over $1 trillion. That would be the largest IPO in history, double that of Saudi Aramco, which was valued at $256 billion in 2019, provided no one beats it to the punch.