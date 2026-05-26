Daniel Calvillo: 27-year-old Spaniard appointed to Nasdaq-listed company board

At the age of 27, and specialising in the impact of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) on the financial system and the evolution of digital monetary infrastructures, Calvillo has joined the board of the SPAC CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III.

Reported by Editorial Team Directors

Specialising inEuropean banking regulation, prudential frameworks such as Basel III and the architecture of the international financial system, Daniel Calvillo, aged 27 and holder of a Master’s degree in Banking and Financial Regulation from the University of Navarra, has been appointed Independent Director of CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III, a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) focused on digital financial infrastructure and digital assets, which completed its initial public offering (IPO) of $230 million in August 2025.

Far exceeding the Spanish norm, where the average age of an independent director is between 56 and 61, Daniel Calvillo’s appointment also surpasses the most notable appointments at our listed companies, including that of Anna Martínez Balaña, appointed to the board of Telefónica at the age of 32, and that of Sol Durella, who joined the board of directors of Banco Sabadell also at the age of 37.

Calvillo’s academic research focused on the impact of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) on the financial system and the evolution of digital monetary infrastructures. He is currently a visiting lecturer on the Master’s in Banking and Financial Regulation at the University of Navarra, where he teaches modules on stablecoins, financial regulation and digital monetary infrastructures. In parallel, he is working on his thesis ‘The Modern Goldsmiths‘, which analyses dollar-denominated stablecoins as a programmable evolution of the EuroDollar system and their impact on the international monetary architecture.

With this appointment, Calvillo joins the board of a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, a type of investment vehicle typically comprising individuals with experience in investment banking, private equity and international capital markets. His inclusion on the board aims to bring a profile that combines European financial regulation, institutional experience in digital assets and specialist knowledge of stablecoins and digital monetary infrastructures, areas central to the company’s investment thesis.

Majority of independent directors

The role of the Independent Director is a central pillar of corporate governance for companies listed in the United States. These are directors with no material ties to the company, its management team or its major shareholders, whose role is to provide independent judgement on strategic decisions, chair or sit on key committees (audit, appointments and remuneration) and safeguard the interests of minority shareholders.

Nasdaq rules require that the majority of the board of a listed company be composed of independent directors, and the typical profile combines proven executive or regulatory experience, the absence of conflicts of interest, and technical knowledge of the sector in which the company operates.