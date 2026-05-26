Adjusted PEG ratio for emerging markets stands at 0.9, compared with 1.3 for US and 1.6 for Europe

Analysis by Vladimir Oleinikov

Emerging market equities have fully recovered since the start of the conflict with Iran (28 February), rising by 5.3% in terms of total return. Earnings revisions (earnings per share) have improved despite geopolitical tensions, reflecting macroeconomic resilience and AI-driven results. Beyond AI, emerging markets are benefiting from broader industrial trends – renewable energy, energy security and defence – particularly in Asia (which accounts for 82% of the MSCI EM), which should drive industrial investment and, through growth in employment and wages, consumption. Valuations remain attractive: emerging market multiples trade at a discount to Europe and the US (7% to 20%). Specifically, the P/E ratio of emerging markets relative to the MSCI World is 1.4 standard deviations below its long-term average since 2001. If we adjust the P/E ratio based on expected long-term earnings per share growth (PEG = P/E / long-term earnings per share growth) and, furthermore, based on the COE/ROE ratio (cost of equity/return on equity), emerging markets remain attractive: the adjusted PEG for emerging markets stands at 0.9, compared with 1.3 for the US and 1.6 for Europe. In our country-based valuation approach, emerging markets, Asia-Pacific and the US rank fifth, twenty-ninth and forty-first, respectively.

Further geopolitical escalation could weigh on both emerging markets and the EU in the short term. That said, in a more favourable scenario, emerging markets should benefit from stronger earnings growth, significant undervaluation and a weaker dollar. Within emerging markets, we favour specific markets where particular drivers are present – valuation, exposure to AI or policy support – namely Brazil (which also benefits from oil), China/the Chinese technology sector, South Korea and Poland.