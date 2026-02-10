Banco Santander finalises new strategic plan, to be presented at end of month and remain in force until 2028

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) is finalising its new strategic plan, according to Cinco Días on Tuesday. The roadmap, which will be presented at the end of the month and will remain in force until 2028, will provide a complete picture of where the bank is headed in the future and will include a substantial improvement in efficiency and a significant reduction in costs, according to knowledgeable market sources. All of this will serve as leverage to achieve the main goal it has set for itself: a return (measured as ROTE, return on tangible equity) of over 20%. In this approach, the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions will be a key element.

The market believes that the plan will essentially be a continuation of the previous one and does not expect any major surprises from Santander’s presentation. The firm will offer a broad overview of where it expects the bank to be in the coming years, with details on revenue and its distribution by business area, capital and number of customers, among other factors. Last week’s results presentation already gave some clues, the most relevant being the profitability threshold.