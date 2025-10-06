Top Stories

BBVA denies reaching agreement with shareholder David Martínez to participate in takeover bid

TOPICS:
bbva sabadell

Posted By: The Corner 6th October 2025

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | On Friday, the president of the financial institution, Carlos Torres, denied that an agreement had been reached with Banco Sabadell shareholder and director (add Target Price €3.97/share) David Martínez to participate in the takeover bid for the Catalan institution.

Martínez has written an article in El País and Cinco Días in which he states that the consolidation of Sabadell and BBVA will result in an institution that is ‘even more competitive, profitable and with greater potential for appreciation’.

Apart from Martínez, Blackrock, with a 7.23% stake, has not yet made a decision, and Zurich Insurance Group (add Target Price CHF 646), which holds a 4.97% stake in Sabadell, will not participate in the takeover bid.

On the other hand, BBVA and Sabadell have filed complaints against each other with the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) for alleged malpractice involving Sabadell shareholders interested in participating in BBVA’s takeover bid.

We remind you that the takeover bid ends this Friday, 10 October.

BBVA: Add, Target Price €19.2 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.