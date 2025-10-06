Top Stories

Izertis acquires Icalia and Icatd, specialists in software development and digital transformation

TOPICS:
Izertis Gijón

Posted By: The Corner 6th October 2025

Link Securities | The company has signed an agreement to acquire the digital transformation business of the ICA Group through the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of the Spanish companies ICA Transformación Digital S.L.U. and Icalia Solutions S.L.U., specialising in software development, web applications and portals, and mobile applications, as well as digital transformation consulting, process digitisation, systems and application integration, and data intelligence, with a presence in Madrid and Barcelona.

With more than 150 professionals, they provide services throughout Spain. The 2024 revenue of both companies amounted to €10 million, with an EBITDA of €1.13 million. The price of the transaction includes a fixed amount and a variable amount based on the companies’ EBITDA, with part of the price being paid in cash and part in Izertis shares, which will be subject to a lock-up period of up to 48 months.

