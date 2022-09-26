BBVA once again opens door to corporate deals: “It would have to be a big bank, with a large market share”

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The CEO of BBVA (Buy, Target Price 4,30 euros/share), Onur Genç, commented on Wednesday that the Spanish bank is open to exploring potential acquisitions of financial entities. In regard to this, he highlighted the following: “It would have to be a big bank, with a large market share”.

Asked about the business in Turkey, which has recently been accounted for under a criterion of hyperinflation, Genç argued that the bank is not “in any race”. And that BBVA is used to managing this type of scenario, given its experience in Venezuela and Argentina.