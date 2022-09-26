The Right Wing Takes Over The Government In Italy

The coalition of conservatives, post-fascists and populists, led by Giorgia Meloni, won 44% of the votes in both Congress and the Senate, with 96% of the votes counted. “It is the time of responsibility, we will govern for all Italians”, said the very possible future prime minister after an election with a historic abstention rate.

With a turnout of 63.9%, Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia had 26.2% of the vote, Enrico Letta’s P. Democratico 19.1%. Giusepe Conte and 5 stars 15.2%, Mateo Salvini’s League 8.9%. Silivio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, who will return to the Senate, from where he was expelled in 2013 for tax fraud, 7.9%. And AVS 3.7%.