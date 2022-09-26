Top Stories

The Right Wing Takes Over The Government In Italy

MeloniGiorgia Meloni

26th September 2022

The coalition of conservatives, post-fascists and populists, led by Giorgia Meloni, won 44% of the votes in both Congress and the Senate, with 96% of the votes counted. “It is the time of responsibility, we will govern for all Italians”, said the very possible future prime minister after an election with a historic abstention rate.

With a turnout of 63.9%, Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia had 26.2% of the vote, Enrico Letta’s P. Democratico 19.1%. Giusepe Conte and 5 stars 15.2%, Mateo Salvini’s League 8.9%. Silivio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, who will return to the Senate, from where he was expelled in 2013 for tax fraud, 7.9%. And AVS 3.7%.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.