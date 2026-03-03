Top Stories

BlackRock exits Naturgy’s shareholder base with accelerated placement of the 11.4% it still held

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 3rd March 2026

Renta 4 | GIP (BlackRock) carries out an accelerated placement of the 11.4% of Naturgy’s capital it still held at a price of €25.20 per share, representing a discount of close to 6% on the previous day’s closing price.

Assessment: Although this move is likely to cause the share price to adjust to the placement price, we consider the news to be positive as it provides greater liquidity to the share price and removes one of the sources of pressure to sell the stock. For the time being, and although the potential at our target price is attractive, we remain cautious in the short term about taking positions in Naturgy, as we cannot rule out the possibility that the CVC fund, which holds a 13.8% stake, may make a similar move to that made by GIP.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.