Top Stories

Blackrock reduces stake in Banco Sabadell but remains largest significant shareholder

TOPICS:
banco sabadell palmeras

Posted By: The Corner 22nd August 2023

Link Securities | BlackRock has downgraded its stake in Banco Sabadell from the 4.460% it held since 14 February to 3.964%, according to the notification sent on Monday to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), reported Europa Press.

Taking into account the current share price of the Catalan bank, BlackRock’s stake is valued at around €215 million. With this reduction, the fund’s stake in the bank is the lowest since June 2021, when it controlled around 3.4% of the share capital. Since then, and until now, it has held between 5% and 4%. However, BlackRock remains Sabadell’s largest significant shareholder, ahead of David Martinez (3.495%), Lewis A. Sanders (3.473%), Fintech Europe (3.105%) and Dimensional Fund Advisors (3.011%). It should be noted that SAB is currently executing a share buyback programme with a maximum amount of €204 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.