Top Stories

Breaking with rapper Kanye West and drop in Chinese sales cause Adidas to lose €724M in 4Q22

TOPICS:
adidas kanye west

Posted By: The Corner 10th March 2023

Norbolsa : The company publishes pre-announced results. It registers an operating loss in Q4 of €724M due to the effect of breaking the agreement with the rapper Kanye West and with sales in China falling by 50% in the quarter. Gross margin was 39.1%, affected by higher supply costs and higher discounts. It estimates an operating loss of €700m in 2023 due to inventory provisions and extraordinary costs. It considers 2023 to be a year of transition, expecting to return to profitability in 2024. Lowers its 2022 dividend to €0.7/share vs. €3.3 the previous year, due to losses from breaking the deal with rapper Kanye West.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.