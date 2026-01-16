CAF to manufacture 10 additional regional trains for French operator SNCF Voyageurs for €80 million

Link Securities | CAF (CAF) will manufacture 10 additional regional trains for the fleet of French operator SNCF Voyageurs, which will run in the New Aquitaine region in south-western France, according to the newspaper Expansión. The order is worth €80 million and is in addition to others signed in recent years in the French market by the CAF-Alstom consortium, resulting from the agreement between the two rival companies following CAF’s purchase of Alstom’s industrial plant in Reichshoffen, Alsace.

As in previous contracts, the Guipúzcoa-based group will be responsible for the design and assembly of the trains at its Reichshoffen plant, while Alstom will be responsible for manufacturing the systems and equipment for the trains. The 10 vehicles will complement the current fleet of 54 Régiolis trains already operating on the New Aquitaine rail network. CAF explains that these are dual-mode (electric and diesel) trains, each with four carriages and a capacity for 208 passengers.