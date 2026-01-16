Top Stories

CAF to manufacture 10 additional regional trains for French operator SNCF Voyageurs for €80 million

TOPICS:
CAF factory

Posted By: The Corner 16th January 2026

Link Securities | CAF (CAF) will manufacture 10 additional regional trains for the fleet of French operator SNCF Voyageurs, which will run in the New Aquitaine region in south-western France, according to the newspaper Expansión. The order is worth €80 million and is in addition to others signed in recent years in the French market by the CAF-Alstom consortium, resulting from the agreement between the two rival companies following CAF’s purchase of Alstom’s industrial plant in Reichshoffen, Alsace.

As in previous contracts, the Guipúzcoa-based group will be responsible for the design and assembly of the trains at its Reichshoffen plant, while Alstom will be responsible for manufacturing the systems and equipment for the trains. The 10 vehicles will complement the current fleet of 54 Régiolis trains already operating on the New Aquitaine rail network. CAF explains that these are dual-mode (electric and diesel) trains, each with four carriages and a capacity for 208 passengers.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.